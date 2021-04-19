Sanzaf distributing 1 million meals during Ramadaan

by Kristen Engel The SA National Zakah Fund (Sanzaf) is providing 1 million warm meals, 15 000 Ramadaan hampers and 27 000 Fitrah hampers to those in need throughout in the country during the month of Ramadaan. They have provided over R10 million in food and aid across the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. While the organisation distributes food and aid throughout the year, the month of Ramadaan is especially important as they have initiated this project to ensure that no Muslim person goes hungry or has to worry about food security. “Despite the effects of Covid-19, social development and relief must continue and Sanzaf is doing its part by collaborating with over 150 mosques and small businesses throughout the country to see this project succeed,” said Sanzaf spokesperson Nazeer Vadia.

Vadia said 500 000 of the meals would be distributed in disadvantaged areas in the Western Cape, including Bridgetown, Manenberg, Belhar and Paarl.

The other 500 000 will be distributed in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

“Aside from Ramadaan being a month of intense spirituality, it is also a month of intense humanity and giving in the Islamic community.

“I feel lucky that Allah would give me such an amazing opportunity to work for an organisation that is able to help those in need regularly and in such large capacity,” said Vadia.

Abdul Aleem, Iftar co-ordinator of Masjidul Mubarak in Belhar, said they had been in partnership with Sanzaf and received “amazing support” to feed the those in need in their disadvantaged areas.

“Despite our struggles, we always strive to serve our community and serve them with humility and sincerity. We are very grateful to this organisation for assisting us with this mission.”

Cape Argus