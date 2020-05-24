Sanzaf reaches out to feed those in need

Cape Town - The South African National Zakah Fund (Sanzaf) is expected to distribute more than 20 000 food parcels leading up to the day of Eid-al-Fitr, the day marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadaan. Sanzaf, an Islamic faith based social welfare and educational organisation, aims to facilitate the collection and effective distribution of Muslim obligatory alms (Zakat) and other forms of charity (Sadaqah). Since its formation around 45 years ago, about R1 billion has been received and distributed. Operation Fitrah remains one of the most vital annual relief campaigns undertaken by Sanzaf, said Sakeena Bock, head of marketing and communications in the Western Cape. “While the campaign reaches its peak during Ramadaan, Operation Fitrah starts much earlier as Sanzaf invests in partnerships with various religious organisationsand like-minded stakeholders,” said Bock.

Operation Fitrah is conducted over three months and includes the individual assessment of families and home visits to verify the eligibility of recipients.

Referrals from other agencies are considered. “This helps ensure that the Zakatul-Fitr entrusted to Sanzaf reaches those most in need and ensures that on Eid these families are free of want.”

Meals continue to be provided by Sanzaf staff and volunteers to make sure those fasting have the means to break their fast in the evening, and grocery hampers are distributed throughout the month.

Sanzaf regional manager for the Western Cape, Shafiek Barendse, said their target was initially 20 000 food parcels, but thanks to generous donations they will distribute 23 000.

“We thank the generous donors for assisting. The Covid-19 hampers were very well received.”

Various other initiatives are run by the organisation, including Operation Winter Warmth, which sees the distribution of blankets, warm meals and winter packs to individuals in need, and educational and developmental programmes.

Sanzaf has 29 offices today, across five regions: the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape, Southern Cape and the Western Cape.

For more information, call 0861726923 or visit sanzaf.org.za.

Cape Argus