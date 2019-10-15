The State said the group’s criminal conduct had been motivated by the desire to enrich themselves through stealing money from Sassa. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Cape Town - The SA Post Office (Sapo) has assured its customers that it has upgraded its security since it took over the payment of social security grants after a spate of robberies across the country. Rian de Jager, regional manager of the Sapo in the Western Cape, said Sapo was rolling out various physical and electronic security measures, including cash dye stain technology.

“Sapo also engaged security providers with revised service levels. Lastly, we are working closely with the SAPS.”

Currently, Sassa disburses social grants to 1 631 384 beneficiaries in the Western Cape.

De Jager said: “Nationally, 7.9 million beneficiaries are paid through the Post Office system each month. The Post Office Sassa card is deliberately designed to operate within the national payment system to offer beneficiaries the convenience of collecting their grants at a post office, from an ATM or from merchants.”