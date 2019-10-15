The State said the group’s criminal conduct had been motivated by the desire to enrich themselves through stealing money from Sassa. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency
Cape Town - The SA Post Office (Sapo) has assured its customers that it has upgraded its security since it took over the payment of social security grants after a spate of robberies across the country.

Rian de Jager, regional manager of the Sapo in the Western Cape, said Sapo was rolling out various physical and electronic security measures, including cash dye stain technology.

“Sapo also engaged security providers with revised service levels. Lastly, we are working closely with the SAPS.”

Currently, Sassa disburses social grants to 1 631 384 beneficiaries in the Western Cape.

De Jager said: “Nationally, 7.9 million beneficiaries are paid through the Post Office system each month. The Post Office Sassa card is deliberately designed to operate within the national payment system to offer beneficiaries the convenience of collecting their grants at a post office, from an ATM or from merchants.”

“As a result the figures vary from one month to the next. During September, a total of 774 000 Sassa beneficiaries (nationally) collected their grants from Post Office facilities,” said de Jager.

The regional manager was speaking after an announcement by Sassa that it had managed to save the fiscus approximately R1 billion since the end of the payment contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in September last year and its agreement with Sapo to disburse grants.

Sassa marketing and communications director Shivani Wahab said: “The new relationship entered into with Sapo sought to bring control of social grant payments under government. The new model provides beneficiaries the option to receive their grants directly into their personal bank accounts, or through the Sassa card.”

