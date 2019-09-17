Flowers and cards were placed outside the Clareinch post office on the day of Uyinene’s funeral. People pay their last respect after Uyinene Mrwetyana was murder inside the post office. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has confirmed, the man arrested for the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has been "summarily dismissed" from the Post Office. "As he made himself guilty of gross misconduct by intentionally misleading the organisation and stating under oath that he had never been convicted of any criminal offense," Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

She has implored the South African Post Office (SAPO) Board and Management to intensify security measures at its branches and appropriately act against employees who have failed to adhere to internal HR policies and protocols.

"The SAPO Heads of Human Resources as well as Security and Investigations have been placed on precautionary suspension whilst the investigation is proceeding."

After the brutal rape and murder of Mrwetyana, allegedly at the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town, Ndabeni-Abrahams met with SAPO and requested a comprehensive report of its staff.

UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana,19

She said of the 300 flagged employees, the State Security Agency further identified 174 employees who have criminal records. "SAPO is in the process of further investigations to ascertain the appropriate actions to be taken against identified employees".

She urged SAPO to swiftly act on affected employees, especially those in the mail and frontline services.

SAPO Board member Charles Nwaila said consequent to the minister’s directive, the Board convened a dedicated subcommittee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the implicated employee.

"The board is finalising the investigation and a report of the findings will be submitted to the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies," Nwaila said.

He said the scourge of violence against women and children affecting the society has to come to an end. "The Post Office is committed to collaborate with all stakeholders to find a sustainable solution".

"From the moment that the gruesome incident came to light, the SAPO management and staff have been actively involved in assisting the police with the investigation."

Flowers and cards were placed outside the Clareinch post office for Uyinene Mrwetyani. The young woman was allegedly murdered inside the post office. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

