SAPS deny any Western Cape police stations closed due to Covid-19

Cape Town - Police authorities in the Western Cape on Tuesday refuted social media rumours that some stations around Cape Town would be closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. "The South African Police Service in the Western Cape wishes to refute social media reports doing rounds about the closure of a number of Cape Town police stations as a result of an outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) as fake news," the provincial police commissioner's office said in a statement. It said it viewed social media posts that claimed police stations in Delft, Khayelitsha and Mfuleni were closed, as michievious and meant to sow panic. All 151 police stations in the Western Cape remained open, it stressed, warning social media uses to refrain from posting false information. "Police officials are urged to continue creating safety and security among communities," the statement said.

"Social media users are henceforth warned against posting untruths and advised to verify information before disseminating."

Numerous resources have been made available to the public regarding COVID-19. These include:

The NICD Hotline on 0800 029 999 operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day

The Western Cape Provincial Government Hotline on 021 928 4102

https://www.who.int/ emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019

https://www.westerncape.gov. za/dept/health

www.nicd.ac.za

WhatsApp: 0600 123 456





