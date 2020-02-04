File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - South African Police Service (SAPS) have implemented what they call a '72-hour activation plan' as they track down the suspects responsible for the killing of a 60-year-old Metro traffic official in Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said a 60-year-old Metro traffic official was fatally wounded and a 43-year-old passenger was injured after being shot at the intersection of Lungelo Mlandu Street and Victoria Drive in Walmer.

Naidu said it was alleged that an unknown male wearing a balaclava approached the driver’s side and fired several shots at the stationary metro vehicle. "The driver accelerated and turned left into Victoria Drive hitting a vehicle before careening off the road."

Naidu said the injured driver hit a boundary fence and the vehicle came to a standstill. The driver jumped out of the vehicle, collapsed and died.

"The passenger, a municipality employee sustained a gunshot wound to her head and was taken to hospital for treatment," she said.