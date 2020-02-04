File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - South African Police Service (SAPS) have implemented what they call a '72-hour activation plan' as they track down the suspects responsible for the killing of a 60-year-old Metro traffic official in Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said a 60-year-old Metro traffic official was fatally wounded and a 43-year-old passenger was injured after being shot at the intersection of Lungelo Mlandu Street and Victoria Drive in Walmer.

Naidu said it was alleged that an unknown male wearing a balaclava approached the driver’s side and fired several shots at the stationary metro vehicle. "The driver accelerated and turned left into Victoria Drive hitting a vehicle before careening off the road." 

Naidu said the injured driver hit a boundary fence and the vehicle came to a standstill. The driver jumped out of the vehicle, collapsed and died.

"The passenger, a municipality employee sustained a gunshot wound to her head and was taken to hospital for treatment," she said.

Naidu said the motive behind the fatal shooting was yet to be established. "Next of kin of the deceased official has not yet been notified."

She said police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder and has appealed to anyone who can assist in the investigation or may know the whereabouts of the suspect to contact SAPS Walmer on 041 5811496 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

"Information provided is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous."

