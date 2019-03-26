A row has erupted between Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith and SAPS after he claimed that they bungled two arrests made by metro cops. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A row has erupted between mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith and the SAPS after he claimed that the police had bungled two arrests made by metro cops. Smith accused the police of negligence for letting a serial criminal go free after metro cops had arrested him on charges of attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

He also criticised the release of a suspect in a drug bust in Hanover Park.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa reacted to Smith’s allegations and said that upon receipt of a number of queries pertaining to the City of Cape Town’s media statement, the police immediately launched an investigation.

“Findings from the investigation reveal that the media release in question lacks pertinent details which are crucial in the investigation of the two Philippi cases cited,” Potelwa said.

She said that under normal circumstances, such findings would have been shared only with affected parties.

“Taking into account that the City of Cape Town’s statement was widely circulated, a decision was taken to share the findings in the spirit of dispelling certain misleading perceptions that may have been created,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa said records at Philippi police station indicated that on March 2, metro police officials arrested a suspect who had to be hospitalised as he had suffered a gunshot wound.

It was only on March 4 that a metro police official gave a statement as evidence to support the charge.

She said a second statement and a third one followed on the same day from two other metro police officials.

“This supporting evidence in the form of statements was two days and five hours after the initial time of arrest.” She added that to compound the matter, the suspect was still in hospital, sedated, which meant police could not take a statement from him.

"It is on this basis, the prosecutor could not place the matter on the court roll as the time for the suspect to be lawfully in custody had expired. The metro police involved did not provide an arresting statement,” Potelwa said.

“The second case cited in the statement pertains to a drug case registered on March 15. Metro police executed an operation in Hanover Park based on a search warrant.

“In the operation, SAPS members were not involved. Statements provided by metro police involved do not indicate any proof that the person arrested was linked to the drugs found on the roof of a building occupied by several other individuals. That leaves the impression that the members involved in the execution of this operation are not well versed with the basic rules of evidence. As a consequence, the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) declined to prosecute.”

Smith dismissed the claims by Potelwa. He said it was not true that the officer submitted the statement on March 4.

"The officer submitted the statement at the same time of the arrest. The guy was released from the hospital the same day, therefore it is not true that he was never available to take down his statement,” Smith said.

He added that the March 15 case was withdrawn by the police without engaging with the NPA.

