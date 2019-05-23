Detectives investigating the robberies of commuters on Golden Arrow buses made a breakthrough and arrested seven suspects. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Detectives investigating the robbery of commuters on Golden Arrow buses in the Lingelethu West, Philippi East and Khayelitsha areas have made a breakthrough and arrested seven suspects on May 20. All seven suspects aged between 19 and 33 years old have appeared in the Philippi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, and have been remanded in custody until the May 30 for a bail application.

Property stolen during some of these robberies were also recovered.

Since December 2018 several robberies were perpetrated on buses which led to the establishment of a task team to investigate all cases in this regard.

According to Gabs spokesperson John Dammert, armed robbers have carried out 20 on-board robberies over the past eight months in these areas.

On Wednesday morning, May 15, robbers struck twice in Lingelethu West, fatally wounding a passenger.

More suspects are sought in connection with these robberies as well as the recent murder.

