National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the process was still unfolding, with the screening and selection for the Basic Police Learning Development Programme for the 2019/20 financial year still under way.
Naidoo said applications closed on October 15 last year, and qualifying candidates who conformed to the basic enlistment requirements were being subjected to thorough screenings to determine their eligibility to serve as men and women in blue.
He said a number of applicants had already undergone psychometric assessments, which included measuring an individual’s emotional stability and ability to function in the Community Service Centre and within the broader SAPS community.
“The applicant’s level of integrity is also measured, to determine the susceptibility of an individual to corrupt activities,” Naidoo said.