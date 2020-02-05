SAPS receives over 530 000 applications for only 7 000 positions









National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo a number of applicants had already undergone psychometric assessments, which included measuring an individual’s emotional stability and ability to function. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The SAPS received more than 530000 applications for a mere 7000 vacancies. National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the process was still unfolding, with the screening and selection for the Basic Police Learning Development Programme for the 2019/20 financial year still under way. Naidoo said applications closed on October 15 last year, and qualifying candidates who conformed to the basic enlistment requirements were being subjected to thorough screenings to determine their eligibility to serve as men and women in blue. He said a number of applicants had already undergone psychometric assessments, which included measuring an individual’s emotional stability and ability to function in the Community Service Centre and within the broader SAPS community. “The applicant’s level of integrity is also measured, to determine the susceptibility of an individual to corrupt activities,” Naidoo said.

Candidates who had undergone and were successful in their psychometric and integrity assessments would be given the chance to proceed to the next level in the recruitment process.

During last year’s budget vote in July, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they would increase the numbers in the next two intakes from 5000 to 7000 a year in the police colleges.

Naidoo said recruiting and selecting the right candidates was of paramount importance to the continued success of the work of the police.

“This recruitment process sets out to ensure that only deserving applicants are chosen based on merit and that this process is free from bias, nepotism and discrimination.”

He said to ensure transparency, the recruitment process was monitored by a board consisting of the senior management of the police as well as external stakeholders, including community members.

Naidoo said applicants who had not received any official communiqué from the SAPS within three months from the closing date should consider their application unsuccessful.

“Successful candidates will be informed once the relevant processes have been completed. While assessments continue, applicants are encouraged to have patience,” Naidoo said.

National Police commissioner Khehla Sitole said over half a million applications were received, and it was encouraging to see how many young men and women were ready to serve and protect their fellow citizens.

He said to ensure that they enlisted disciplined, upright and passionate candidates, only applicants who met all requirements would be enlisted, hence the rigorous process currently unfolding. “We wish all applicants the best and we look forward to welcoming each one of them within our ranks,” Sitole said.

[email protected]