SAPS respond to query over ‘hotnot’ slur allegedly used on a Communicare tenant

Cape Town - The police have responded to queries made by Communicare community activist Colin Arendse in a letter to provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile. Arendse asked about the progress of a police investigation into the alleged racist insult of a Communicare tenant by a former attorney acting for the social housing giant.

In his letter, copied to the Cape Argus, Arendse had asked a number of questions requesting confirmation that the attorney who allegedly referred to Reginald Cedras as a “hotnot” had been arrested and when the matter would reach the courts. Arendse said: “Cedras informed me that an attorney in the employ of Communicare had attacked him at the Rental Housing Tribunal offices on April 12 in Riebeek Street, Cape Town. “He lodged a complaint with the police four months ago, but now he is completely in the dark about the police investigation and it almost appears as if this case, for whatever reason, is being handled differently from other cases.”

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “The matter was registered for crimen injuria and is currently before the courts, where it was remanded to October 22.” In a separate email to Communicare chief executive Anthea Houston, Arendse asked whether the attorney was still in Communicare’s employ and if she could confirm that the incident occurred. Communicare’s chief operations officer, Makhosi Kubheka, said: “Communicare is aware of the allegations by Reginald Cedras against its former legal officer. They do, however, remain allegations.

“Due to the serious nature of the claims, Communicare initiated an investigation which the legal officer was unaware of at the time. However, he resigned from Communicare in May. As a result, the process could not be concluded and the allegations were not verified. “Communicare is aware of the case lodged with SAPS against the legal officer. The case was lodged prior to his resignation. We have not had sight of the police docket or the evidence in support of the allegations,” said Kubheka. Cape Argus contacted the attorney alleged to have made the insult and he referred us to his attorney Bruce Hendricks of Hendricks Harmse Attorneys for comment.