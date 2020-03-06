SAPS shifting the goalposts when it comes to Cape refugees, says JP Smith

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is at loggerheads with the police over refugees who were moved from the streets around Greenmarket Square, and will now head back to court. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “On Monday, the City’s enforcement agencies and the sheriff of the court sought to continue to enforce the court order. “Initially there was resistance but the group then proceeded to the Cape Town Central police station, escorted by the City’s enforcement agencies, to be placed under arrest. “However, the SAPS declined to accept an intended charge laid by the sheriff, disputing that the order authorises the arrest of refugees who remain in contempt. SAPS has expressed the view that the high court would have to be approached again for such relief.” Smith said the police were “shifting the goalposts” in the matter of the refugees and said: “In terms of clause six of the order, the City is compelled to apply for further relief from the Western Cape High Court in terms of clarification of the roles as stipulated in clause three.

“The City must now consider whether to approach the high court urgently for further relief as it is entitled to do in terms of paragraph 6 of the order, or whether to deal with this issue on the return date of March 17.”

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith host a media briefing about efforts to resolve the refugee situation. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

On the matter of assisting the refugees to reintegrate into the communities they fled from in October last year Smith said: “The City is in the process of assisting the refugees with reintegration where they have indicated their willingness.”

The refugees have since moved to the area around the District Six Museum and it has caused tension with traders and residents in the area.

Smith said: “In light of the significant complaints arising from residents and businesses in and around Albertus Street, the City has, and will continue to do everything within its mandate to protect the interests of its residents and businesses by enforcing its by-laws and will hold those accountable who are in contempt of the court order.”

