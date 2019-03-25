A strike is looming at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) with the unions handing in a seven-day notice of their intention to strike. File picture

Cape Town - A strike is looming at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) with the unions handing in a seven-day notice of their intention to strike. Sars confirmed that it received a notice from the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehauw) and Public Servants Association for a strike set for Thursday.

The notice follows a dispute lodged at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), last month.

A certificate of non-resolution was issued last Tuesday.

The current three-year wage agreement Sars has with organised labour expires on March 31.

A final meeting is expected to take place today.

Negotiations started last November.

Nehawu said at the start of negotiations, members' demands included a 12% salary increase, single-term agreement, performance bonuses, leave and debt management dispute.

During the course of the negotiations, six demands were withdrawn and nine were referred to task teams between management and organised labour, which would investigate and have further discussions post the wage settlement. Consensus was reached on three of the demands.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said: “The unfortunate part is that we are negotiating with a very arrogant employer who in the midst of the negotiations decided to issue a news flash that withdraws the benefits that our members have already been enjoying, the following are the benefits referred to: leave encashment, bursary, bonuses and performance bonuses.”

Key demands that remain the subject of negotiations are the general salary increase of 11.4%, the term of the wage agreement, pay progression, provisions on family responsibility leave and pre-natal leave, long-service awards and exit gifts.

Sars said given the current economic conditions, it finds itself in a very constrained fiscal position.

“Due to the constrained financial position, Sars started with an offer of a 4% salary increase, for a three-year wage agreement linked to CPI.

"Organised labour revised their salary demand from 15% to the current 11.4% increase across the board for a single term.

"Sars revised its offer from 4% to the current 7% differentiated increase,” said Sars.

During negotiations, the CCMA commissioner proposed an 8% settlement for single-term agreement, which was rejected by both parties.

“Sars believes that the 11.4% increase demand of organised labour is out of reach in the current economic climate, where CPI is sitting at 4.1% as of February 2019.

“Sars is hopeful that an agreement will be reached and a strike will be averted,” said Sars.

