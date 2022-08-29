SARS intercepts crystal meth shipment worth R236 million at OR Tambo

Cape Town - The South African Revenue Service (SARS) at OR Tambo International Airport intercepted drugs worth millions of rand that had been falsely declared as multi-purpose anti-slip mats. SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the 785kg crystal meth shipment with a street value of R236 million was destined for Australia.

“The consignment had been declared as multi-purpose anti-slip mats. However, upon physical inspection, customs officers found mats to be concealing crystal meth. “I want to send a clear warning to the criminal syndicates that are using our ports of entry/exit to commit this type of crime, that our officers are alert and working very hard to stamp out such criminality. “The excellent co-operation with other law enforcement agencies at these ports is enabling all of us to deal a deadly blow to these illegal activities,” Kieswetter said.

Following the bust, SARS said the case was referred to the SAPS’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks). Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, various SAPS role-players combined efforts and resources to trace and recover a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase along the N2 highway, which ended in Albertinia near Mossel Bay on Saturday. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said at about 8.10am Heidelberg police received an alert of a vehicle, a red Volkswagen Polo, stolen at Harare, Cape Town, the previous night.

“Officers were notified that the vehicle was sighted travelling along the N2 highway near Heidelberg. Various resources were mobilised, including neighbouring police stations, provincial traffic officials, Matrix Tracking, Farm watches and the Mossel Bay Joint Operations Centre. “Two occupants were in the vehicle, and when officers approached they sped off. “A high-speed chase involving various respondents ensued.

“The suspects then left the highway and turned on to a gravel road in Albertinia where they stopped. Officers apprehended both suspects and recovered the vehicle. “The suspects, aged 26 and 27 years old, from Khayelitsha, remain in police custody. They are expected to appear in the Riversdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 29,” Spies said. In Nyanga, the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit is seeking the assistance of the public to locate Zimbabwean national Zvidzai Genius Matavikwa.

