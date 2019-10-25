The accounting officer at the provincial Department of Social Development, Robert Macdonald, was briefing the Standing Committee on Social Development who were discussing the department’s annual report for the financial year 2018/2019.
“Binge drinking at the weekends seems to be the biggest risk factor. I think there is a lot of worry about papsaks and those sorts of cheap alcohol, but all alcohol is cheap here in South Africa, and that’s a big problem.”
He said: “The issue with FASD is that the damage is primarily done in the first trimester, and often what we find is that women are drinking without being aware that they are pregnant.”
Macdonald was responding to a query from the EFF’s Nosipho Makamba-Botya, who quizzed him about the programmes the department had in place ensure that women working on farms were discouraged from alcohol abuse during pregnancy.