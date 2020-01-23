SA's homeless could soon be sleeping in Dutch designer garb









If Dutch fashion designer Bas Timmer has his way, homeless people in SA could soon be sleeping cosily in a designer “shelter suit. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - If Dutch fashion designer Bas Timmer has his way, homeless people in South Africa could soon be sleeping cosily in a designer “shelter suit” made from upcycled and recycled materials. Timmer said he was working on a winter clothing range when he heard that his father’s friend, who had been rendered homeless, had died of hypothermia while waiting for a shelter to open. Distressed, Timmer vowed to come up with a solution to protect the homeless from extreme cold, and the Sheltersuit was born. Timmer is changing the world one Sheltersuit at a time. With an increasing number of people finding themselves homeless, this suit will provide much-needed comfort in harsh weather conditions. Timmer said he is on a mission to share his Sheltersuits far and wide and will launch Sheltersuit SA during Design Indaba 2020. With homeless people testing the prototype, Timmer is confident that the suit could accommodate the real needs of those trying to survive on the street.

“The suit is created from upcycled and recycled materials, and is, in effect, a waterproof and wind-proof bodysuit with an attachable sleeping bag,” he said. “If the wearer needs to move away from a particular location quickly, there’s an opening at the bottom of the suit to facilitate this. The ingeniously designed garment can be stored in a matching backpack during the day,” Timmer said.

Sheltersuits are made by volunteers, formerly homeless people, refugees and the unemployed, with some of the workers receiving payment.

“The suits will be free for the homeless, funded by individuals, corporates and NGOs.”

Timmer said since the climatic conditions in South Africa differ from those in Western and Eastern Europe, “we decided to adapt the design to meet the specific needs of the South African social landscape” and have a design that can protect someone from rain and wind without overheating.

The design, a lightweight, waterproof sleeping bag with a hood and ventilation, rolls up into a yoga mat-like carrier during the day and has a built-in pillow and space for padding on the bottom.

