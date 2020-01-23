Cape Town - If Dutch fashion designer Bas Timmer has his way, homeless people in South Africa could soon be sleeping cosily in a designer “shelter suit” made from upcycled and recycled materials.
Timmer said he was working on a winter clothing range when he heard that his father’s friend, who had been rendered homeless, had died of hypothermia while waiting for a shelter to open. Distressed, Timmer vowed to come up with a solution to protect the homeless from extreme cold, and the Sheltersuit was born.
Timmer is changing the world one Sheltersuit at a time. With an increasing number of people finding themselves homeless, this suit will provide much-needed comfort in harsh weather conditions.
Timmer said he is on a mission to share his Sheltersuits far and wide and will launch Sheltersuit SA during Design Indaba 2020.
With homeless people testing the prototype, Timmer is confident that the suit could accommodate the real needs of those trying to survive on the street.