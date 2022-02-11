SA's plan to donate R50m to Cuba’s hungry blasted by civil society organisations

Cape Town - Dozens of South African civil society organisations from across the country have banded together to form a coalition to denounce the decision by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) to donate R50 million to Cuba. The announcement of the intended donation was made by Dirco Deputy Minister Alvin Botes, on February 2, to the department’s parliamentary portfolio committee. It gave the ministry the go-ahead, saying it understood and valued the historical-political connections between South Africa and Cuba.

Committee chairperson Supra Mahumapelo said the committee supported South Africa-Cuba relations because they serve as an exemplary model of South-South co-operation. “We applaud the government for its consistency in supporting Cuba. We thank the Cuban people for having fought selflessly alongside the people of South Africa during the Struggle against apartheid. The relationship has grown into a collective ideological basis of resistance and social development that increasingly incorporates aspects of economics and health.” Mahumapelo also called on the US to end the unilateral economic embargo, saying these have been counter-productive and difficult for Cuba, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chefs with Compassion general manager, Marion Tanzer, said civil organisations had decided to unite against the donation because they believe South Africa cannot afford to sponsor Cuba at a time when thousands of South Africans face food insecurity. The coalition comprises of more than 50 national, regional and local hunger relief, humanitarian, disaster response, food rescue and feeding scheme NGOs, including Chefs with Compassion, Ladles of Love, Food Forward SA and The Angel Network. “Despite the enormous effort and resources these organisations have collectively put into combating food insecurity daily, there is more need now than ever. All convey stories of desperation. Against this backdrop, the R50 million donation to a foreign country based on international relations is a gross misallocation of funds, at best.

“The coalition is of the firm and educated opinion that an end to hunger is possible but only through the collaboration of the government and non-government organisations uniting efforts, expertise and resources. “Instead of the donation, the national government should direct the funds towards an immediate, independent probe into the root causes of, and solutions to, hunger in South Africa.” Voicing its disapproval of the hefty donation, the coalition has also drawn up a petition, calling on the public to join its fight for Dirco to halt its plans to donate the money. The coalition is also requesting an audience with President

Cyril Ramaphosa or Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to discuss how to collaboratively tackle food insecurity in the country. Ladles of Love founder, Danny Diliberto, said: “R50 million is a lot of money. It could feed a lot of people in need here in South Africa. If the government could afford to give money to another country, I don’t think any of us would have a problem with it. “However, I have never received any form of support from the national government, but it has money to donate? We are not being selfish, there is just so much need here, and we believe the government needs to think of struggling South Africans first.