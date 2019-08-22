The State said the group’s criminal conduct had been motivated by the desire to enrich themselves through stealing money from Sassa. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Cape Town - A South African Social Agency (Sassa) employee who facilitated 183 fraudulent social grant applications amounting to a R1.2m payout will effectively spend eight years behind bars after he was sentenced to 15 years, seven of which were suspended. The sentence, meted out by the Bellville Commercial Crime Court, comes after Elliot Jingilisa, 32, struck a plea deal with the State, pleading guilty to the charges.

Jingilisa, who was employed by Cash Payment Services (Pty) Ltd (CPS) as an operator, admitted receiving R500 for each of the 183 cards he issued fraudulently, netting himself a total of R91 500 from the bogus applicants.

Jingilisa admitted that he was part of a syndicate and that their unlawful activities were committed between January 2014 and May 2016.

The State said the group’s criminal conduct had been motivated by the desire to enrich themselves through stealing money from Sassa.

The fraudulent old age grants were awarded to beneficiaries who were born between 1930 and 1950 but these “beneficiaries” had only applied during 2014.

A total of 116 fraudulent withdrawals occurred in the Western Cape, 606 in KwaZulu-Natal, 67 in Gauteng, and 28 in the North West.

Addressing the aggravating factors in determining sentence, prosecutor Simon Leope said: “The accused’s actions were perpetuated by greed and the love of money.

“The accused was heavily indebted and in need of money. His own stupidity along with his dire financial situation led to the commission of these offences.

“The accused is willing to take responsibility for his actions to avoid a long protracted trial.”

