Sassa, Social Development working around the clock to get permanent Khayelitsha office

Cape Town - While Sassa services had resumed at the Khulani Resource Centre in Khayelitsha, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu said her department and the agency were working around the clock to ensure that between October and November permanent offices are procured. This is in addition to the City-owned Kuyasa Sub-council office which the City said it had signed a three-year lease agreement with Sassa.

Zulu was speaking on Tuesday during an oversight visit to assess progress on the effectiveness of the business continuity plan. Zulu, who interacted with the beneficiaries, said she was happy that services had resumed in the temporary site and the environment in which the workers were working with the beneficiaries. Zulu said the delay in the procurement of a permanent office was caused by “government processes”.

She said the department had to work with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in acquiring properties as this was something her department could not do alone. She alluded to a backlog which she said was caused by the closure. However, she said she was informed that this had been dealt with. Zulu said she had given a directive to Sassa to ensure that significant information was communicated to the beneficiaries.

“I have requested Sassa for this to not happen again, because it’s unnecessary. We must always be conscious and sensitive to the well-being of our people by communicating on time. They’ve agreed and I’m going to hold them accountable,” she said One of the beneficiaries, Nosipho Mzamela, pleaded with Zulu to ensure that Sassa improved its communication with the beneficiaries. Mzamela said the constant relocation of Sassa offices was causing confusion. “We are pleading with them to speed up the process of procuring permanent offices that will be central to most of the Khayelitsha residents. They must also ensure that such offices would be conducive enough to ensure that we are protected in all kinds of weather and even in the early mornings and evenings for those who decide to sleep over.

“For now, these temporary offices do not offer much protection but at least are opposite a police station which for now guarantees our safety,” she said. Black Sash regional manager Thandi Henkeman said an engagement with the agency proved fruitful as Black Sash raised concerns about the poor communication and the sudden closure of the only office in the township. Henkeman said Sassa agreed for Black Sash to have a direct line to the agency to report challenges that the agency undertook to address.

