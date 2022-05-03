SAT preparation is key for SA students wishing to study internationally

Cape Town - Many students in South Africa have hopes of studying at their dream university. However, between various selection criteria and not having the necessary results to get in, they decide to set their sights abroad. Consumer insight company, BrandMapp, has noted that over one million South Africans have intentions of studying overseas, primarily in the United States. Many universities in the US require applicants to complete the Scholastic Assessment Tests (SATs).

The SATs are one of the measurements that academic institutions use to determine a student’s academic aptitude. Crimson Education is a global mentorship company that has tips for students who are planning on writing the SATs and how they can best prepare for them. “For top US universities, submitting a strong SAT score is a good indicator that you’re a studious and diligent student – qualities that admissions officers value. Acing these exams isn’t easy, as the test format and language are significantly different to what South Africans are familiar with,” said Rebecca Pretorius, Country Manager at Crimson Education. For many South Africans who are unaware, they are similar standards to the National Benchmark Tests that are required for admission to South African universities, which includes testing a student’s mathematics and literacy skills.

“The test focuses on problem-solving in three areas, including critical reading, mathematics, and writing. The best way to prepare is to take multiple practice tests and work with a tutor to both target your areas of weakness and emphasise your strengths,” said Pretorius. There are eight designated SAT venues, including Herschel Girls’ High School in Cape Town, with the first scheduled test date on Saturday, 7 May 2022. Students looking to prepare can download Crimson’s free Mini SAT Practice Test, which includes sample questions, answers, and explanations. The practice test helps students get a better understanding of what they’ll encounter on the SAT and how best to strategise for each section.