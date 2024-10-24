Satirical video on matric cheating causes stir in Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed the satirist who posted a parody video claiming a grade 12 learner was caught cheating during the final exams, is not employed by them and for that reason, does not need to take disciplinary action against her. The TikTok video posted by user @dramaticluna1 has since been deleted, with her explaining that she was not maliciously trying to spread disinformation.

In the original 62-second video, the satirist, also known as Ms August, the principal of “Golden Gates High School”, claims a learner cheated by using Artificial Intelligence. “Good day, this is Mrs August, the principal of the Golden Gates High School. “We found a learner writing English paper 3 using AI to generate his essay topic.

“We obviously had to generate the procedure. This is an irregularity and this child now won’t be able to write matric exams for the next three years,” the woman says. Education MEC David Maynier’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, says the video, which spread like wildfire, was met with parents calling them. “They wanted to know if the learners would now need to rewrite, it was causing them anxiety.

“That is why we are calling on people to be mindful. Now is not the time for satire and hoax.” WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, again warned learners of the consequences of cheating should they be caught. “The candidate’s results could be nullified, and they could even be barred from writing one to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school employment or education.

“And if a candidate is found to be involved in the leakage of any examination question paper, they could even face criminal prosecution.” She referred to previous incidents where learners were caught cheating last year. “Despite the warnings, 22 candidates who were found in possession of crib notes or cell phones during the November exams last year were disqualified.

"Given the severity of these consequences, the message is clear: cheating is simply not worth it. "Every candidate must carefully check their pockets for notes or cell phones before they sit down to write, as 'forgetting' that they were carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse."