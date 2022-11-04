Saudi nationals to pay R2 million for stealing indigenous plants

Cape Town - Three Saudi nationals have been ordered by the Vredendal Regional Court to pay R2 million to the State after they entered a plea and sentence agreement for being in possession of 1.63 million flora items. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Thursday, “The court ordered Abdulnaser Mohammed Althenaian, his son Mohand Abulnaser Althenaian and Bedah Abdulrahman Albedah to leave South Africa within 48 hours of their release and declared them unfit to possess a firearm.”

As part of the agreement they admitted that they flew into the country on October 7 this year for the sole purpose of searching for and acquiring plants that they planned to export to a farm in Saudi Arabia. “They booked into a guesthouse in a location known to have a distribution range of the flora. They then recruited four locals to assist them in illegally acquiring the flora,” Ntabazalila said. “After spending days acquiring the flora, they left the guesthouse but were arrested on the Pofadder- Bitterfontein crossing with more than 1.63m flora items.

“Upon their arrest, the accused told police and Cape Nature officials that the flora, concealed in their luggage, were theirs and not of the locals they recruited, which led to charges being withdrawn against them,” Ntabazalila said. Abdulnaser MohammedAlthenaian, 50, had served in military defence, his son, Mohand Abulnaser, 25, is a financial analyst while Albedah, 40, is employed by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs. State advocate Aradhana Heeramun had argued, “Their conduct is inexcusable.They are all educated individuals who earn a decent living and have families. The scourge of flora matters has reached epic proportions around Vanryhnsdorp, Nuwerus, Klawer and Vredendal.

“Since the beginning of 2022, there has been a drastic spike in these offences. It is due to the vigilance of Cape Nature officials (Vanrhynsdorp) and the Endangered Wildlife and Stock Theft Unit (SAPS) that these perpetrators were brought to book,” she said. Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Nicolette Bell commended the sentence, saying, “South Africa has a national as well as an international obligation to address wildlife trafficking. “This is due to several international multilateral environmental agreements which oblige South Africa, to conserve its natural resources and ensure that international trade in listed wildlife species does not threaten their survival in the wild. There is a duty upon all of us to act now to ensure that our environmental integrity is protected.”