Put money away every month to avoid the January crunch, say experts.

Cape Town - During the festive season, people often fall into unhealthy excessive spending habits.

It’s during this time that consumers exhaust their bank accounts, insteading of keeping their debt low, and going into the new year on a good financial footing.

According to two financial experts, it’s very important that consumers try to avoid situations that they overspend, and keep money tucked away for January.

“Ideally, you should aim to save all year round,” says financial director Jonathan Hurvitz.

“But it is a good idea to keep some money tucked away for January, especially because many people get paid earlier in December so the time between pay days is longer.

“If you get a bonus, use that money wisely and consider paying school fees earlier, buying school supplies for the kids or tackle some of your debt to give yourself a head start into the new year.”

Hurvitz advises that it’s best to avoid paying on credit as that has to be paid back in future with interest. But if you have to have to go the credit route, keep it as low as possible and repay it as soon as possible to avoid paying extra interest.

“As most people get paid early in the festive season try keep your December salary for your January spend, if you find that difficult then start a special January fund,” he said.

“If you put just R150 into the fund every month, by January you’ll have R1800 and that can be a real lifesaver. And then consider whatever you might need in January that you can either buy beforehand or, again, hunt around for a good deal.

“Everything from non-perishable foods to appliances that’ll need replacing to goodies the kids will need for the new school year.”

Marc Joubert, an independent financial advisor, suggests trying to move money out of your bank account as soon as it lands in December.

“If you received a bonus, then move some funds out of your transaction account into your unit trusts, your savings account, your spouse's account (presuming they're better at saving than you are) and then you may just have some funds left halfway through January,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs says it's generally not a good idea to take out loans, but if you have to, stick firmly to a plan to pay it back. You also need to think long and hard about taking out a loan.

“If it’s to buy household items, rather shop around for good deals or other alternative spend options,” he said.

Borrowing money from family members should also be done as a last resort.

“Only if you really trust each other, and even then, it’s not a good idea to take out a loan to maintain a lifestyle,” Jacobs said.

Hurvitz added: “With family, it’s easy for things to become personal or emotional. Make sure you put in writing what you’ve taken from them. Then both you and the family member should sign that page and keep a copy of it.”

Cape Argus