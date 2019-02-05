The Global Citizens Human Rights Coalition hosted a rally at The Company Gardens to protect freedom of religion. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A religious organisation has repeated the call for an end to coercive conversion of religion. On Sunday in the Company’s Gardens a rally was held by various faith-based organisations.

“The reason for us gathering is to make the government and society aware about what is currently happening through coercive conversion education and also for us to tell our government to put pressure on the Korean government so that they can bring a stop to the Christian Council of Korea,” said Marvin Patients, spokesman for the Global Citizens Human Rights Coalition.

Patients said that the reason for the rally was because no one seems to be taking the issue of coercive conversion seriously.

“This year alone we are aware of two victims of coercive conversion, so this is still happening and we want to make bold statements and our government can take note of us. We just need to put more pressure on them,” Patients said.

Last month a special memorial service to commemorate 27-year-old Ji-in Gu, who died in South Korea as a result of forced religious conversion, was held in the Company’s Garden in the city. She died last January at a resort in Hwasun after being kidnapped and throttled by her parents.

Before Gu’s death, she had written a petition to the president of South Korea asking that coercive conversion pastors be subject to the law.

Gu’s family belonged to a church that joined the Christian Council of Korea.

The modus operandi of coercive conversion is for pastors of the church to convince family members that their relatives are part of a cult.

Sometimes they then abduct their own relatives.

