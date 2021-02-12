Scaled down District Six commemoration still poignant

Cape Town - In active construction site serving as a backdrop, the District 6 Working Committee (D6WC) hosted the 55th commemoration of the forced removals and declaration of District Six as a ‘Whites Only’ area. The scaled-down event at the Hanover Street plaque was held within metres of the 108 units earmarked for claimants who applied for restitution between 1995 and 1998. Ottery Islamic Society’s Imam Fahiem Isaacs recalled how, as a young boy, he served as caretaker of the church located opposite the mosque, depicting the harmonious nature of District Six. “District Six was a place that had multicultural people and religions, Christians, Jews, Muslims, you name it, people who grew up in District Six were connected irrespective of their religion. There was caring, sharing and a tremendous amount of love amongst the people,“ Imam Isaacs said. One of the greatest tragedies resulting from the forced removals was the loss of this culture, practised for decades in District Six, and its legacy.

One of the guest speakers was the MJC president, Shaykh Irfaan Abrahams. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

One of the speakers was land claimant Eva Abrahams. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Father Austin Jackson, from St Philip’s Church, said: “It’s because of this day, of the people coming together every year, that we see these houses at the back. It is because of this annual event that they could never develop District Six; the banks could not come in here, and it was this event that kept the developers away.”

Royal Ballet dancer Johaar Mosaval, 93, reminisced on his journey, which had begun in District Six. Mosaval was the first black and Muslim principal dancer at the Royal Ballet, London.

Mosaval, now one of the oldest claimants, left SA in 1950 and returned in 1975 to find his home in District Six removed.

Activist and Reverend June Dolley-Major, of the Anglican Church, said: “I know there were 21 churches in District Six; there were mosques, synagogues, but no one lived separate lives. “We also hear stories of how the Imam’s son would go and ring the Church bell on a Sunday morning. If the athaan could not be done by a Muslim, a Christian would do it, and so there was inclusivity. District Six was the soul of the city. What it used to be is what SA needs today - unity amongst diversity.”

D6WC Director Maxie Mahloane said: “For the claimants that are going to move into the new houses, I beg them to be in peace, to be one, to be united, so that their children and their children’s children can know that, when you fight for something that is yours, no matter how long it takes, it will happen.”

Special thanks were given for former D6WC chairperson Shahied Ajam, 62, who died last year as a result of a heart attack.

Ajam’s mother, Sharifah Ajam, said: “It's a great day, and especially for me, I stand here and the emotions running through me … are because of Shahied.”

Cape Argus