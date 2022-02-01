Scammers targeting vulnerable jobseekers by posing as City of Cape Town officials

Cape Town - Cape Town jobseekers and residents have been warned to beware of fraudsters and job scammers in a syndicate posing as City officials trying to scam unsuspecting and desperate people into paying them money in exchange for ‘jobs’ and opportunities at the City of Cape Town. Corporate Services Mayco member Theresa Uys gave the public some insight into how the syndicate operated, and how it was targeting the jobless.

“The alleged scammers send SMSes to unsuspecting people telling them to meet them at the Civic Centre and bring money with them to secure the job. “The victims are then redirected to an internet café to create Gmail accounts, to which they will be sent medical certificates,” said Uys. Uys said this was a very sad and serious crime targeting the jobless at a time when unemployment was high and people were desperate to provide for their families.

“We understand that our residents are desperate for jobs, however, we appeal to them to be extra vigilant. Residents should please note that the City would never ask community members to pay for job opportunities or internships, or any other opportunity at the City,” said Uys. Uys urged new graduates and jobseekers to be extra vigilant while searching for job opportunities and said the City would never ask for money from those applying for vacancies, internships, and temporary work opportunities. “I want to encourage those who have applied for jobs to keep safe the reference number and the title of the job that they have applied for.

“Should someone phone or contact you, ask the caller for these specific details. If they cannot give you these details, then you should know that it is a bogus call,” said Uys. The City appealed to residents to report fraudulent activities to the South African Police Services to help bring perpetrators to book. The City’s Human Resources Department followed a recruitment process that consisted of placing adverts internally through the SAP portal, careers page or on notice boards at City facilities and/or externally (in newspapers, on the City’s website and other career pages).