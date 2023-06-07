Scandal surrounding misuse of house results in Prasa chairperson being ‘relieved of his duties’

Cape Town - A scandal over the misuse of one of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) properties in Cape Town has resulted in the firing of Leonard Ramatlakane as chairman of the entity’s board. A brief announcement from the Transport Minister said Ramatlakane had been relieved of his duties as Prasa board chairperson after an investigation by Prasa.

The Ministry said the former chairperson had not followed the “due and proper processes” to use a house in Newlands owned by Prasa Prasa reportedly spent R2.5 million remodelling the home so company leaders could stay there when travelling on business, according to reports. In March, the Cape Argus reported that Ramatlakane had occupied, since December, the house for way less than the market-related rental, while his own house was being renovated in the north of the city.

Leonard Ramatlakane, chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), has been relieved of his duties. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency (ANA) At the time, DA MP and party spokesperson on transport, Chris Hunsinger, called on Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Prasa board to be summoned to appear before the transport committee to account for the alleged abuse of Prasa-owned property by Ramatlakane. On Tuesday, Ramatlakane did not answer his phone when the Cape Argus called and neither did he respond to messages requesting his comment. Meanwhile, in a message to Ramatlakane while relieving him of his duties, Chikunga told him she appreciated his “leadership and sterling work that led to the recovery of 13 rail lines by Prasa as part of its Rail Recovery Programme”.