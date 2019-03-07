THE dilapidated Uitsig High School has been closed. The community has lost a Supreme Court of Appeal bid to keep it open, but activists have vowed to fight on. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Uitsig High School community’s efforts to keep their school open were dealt a heavy blow after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled against them. The community and education activists had fought long and hard to keep the institution open, even undertaking to fix the badly vandalised school themselves.

The school in the gang-infested area has been the regular target of vandals and criminals, prompting the Western Cape Education Department to close it as it cost too much to maintain and posed a threat to pupils and teachers in its current state.

The matter found itself before the courts, and the Western Cape High Court ruled that Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close the school in 2017 was lawful.

Earlier this year, some pupils and their families protested outside the locked gates, forcing them open to continue schooling there.

“In 2017, I decided to close the school due to decreasing learner numbers, the total state of disrepair which the main building is in, and relentless vandalism and theft at the school,” Schäfer said.

“In addition, learner performance is very low, with the school only achieving a 15.4% pass rate in 2018.

“With fewer than 100 learners, the school only qualifies for three teaching posts to teach 91 learners in five different grades, eight different subjects.”

The community then approached the SCA to force Schäfer’s hand, but their application was unsuccessful.

Schäfer said now that the SCA had dismissed the appeal, she would hold discussions with the district officials in the area, to seek legal advice on the next steps to take to proceed with the closure of the school, considering the interests of the remaining learners that are still in attendance.

In the absence of further obstructions, Schäfer said, pupils could be relocated to better schools to “receive the quality education that they deserve”.

At the time of the school’s closure in 2017, some pupils had been relocated to Ravensmead High School where they were faring well, she said.

Education activist Lionel Adriaan said the community did not want the school to be closed at all.

“Why would the department close a school like Uitsig when it’s the only high school in the community. They do not know what they are doing.”

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned. We will keep discussing this matter with the community.”

