Cape Town - Scholar transport drivers were halted as they were about to embark on a strike on Thursday. Their plans took a detour when Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie called the Mitchells Plain drivers into a meeting.

The Mitchells Plain Scholar Drivers informed parents that they had a meeting on Wednesday morning and decided to down tools. The demonstration would have been held from on Thursday until Monday. Their complaints include a long waiting period for permits, and that the restrictions on the year of manufacture of vehicles should be scrapped. They said many of their drivers’ vehicles were impounded. It cost huge amounts of money to obtain permits.

They said their drivers had been victimised and discriminated against and that the government should engage with them. Chairperson Denver van Aarde told the Cape Argus they had come up with the idea after five schoolchildren died in a crash on AZ Berman Drive. “Everything we were concerned about was addressed, but for now we can’t say much because our people don’t know what is happening.

“We had a good outcome from the meeting yesterday morning.” Mackenzie said they had already met the group twice. “We have met twice previously with the group of scholar transport operators concerned.

“I called the meeting today to clarify the issues and a way forward. “I understand their very real concerns about not being able to become licensed with vehicles that are too old or not fit for purpose. “But the bottom line is and always will be: the law is crystal clear on the safety requirements for public transport and I cannot compromise on these requirements and put peoples’ lives at risk, especially children.”