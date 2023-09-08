School cleaner’s father forgives matric pupil who allegedly killed his son

Cape Town - The father of the cleaner who was stabbed to death by a matric pupil said he forgives the alleged killer. Isaac Mattheyse, 61, said this yesterday after his son Juhninio van der Westhuizen, 26, was killed at Blackheath Secondary School on Wednesday. The deceased was at the office they used when he spotted the suspect.

“We assume there was an argument which ensued and my son ended up being stabbed by the learner. We were informed by his colleague that Juhninio had been stabbed in the neck. “When we arrived at the scene, he was already gone and the perpetrator was long gone, apparently he ran away after seeing what he did.” The grieving father told the Cape Argus that the learner was still very young and had his whole life ahead of him.

“I know that I lost a son, but that matriculant is still very young, and he must still finish school. I forgive him for what he did, I would like him to live his full life.” Mattheyse said this as he sat next to his wife Wilhemina and Van der Westhuizen’s girlfriend of seven years, Rossenique Olivier. “He had a 6-year-old son, who he adored. He went to the same school he died at; a neighbour heard about the job openings and got him in there.

“I will miss him very much, especially that the first thing he would do when he walked in was make himself a cup of tea.” Olivier said their son asked for him yesterday and all she could say was that his father went to heaven. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “A Grade 12 learner stabbed a general assistant following an alleged argument earlier that day.