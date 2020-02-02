School shoes donation helping Manenberg pupils put their best foot forward









About 100 pupils of Edendale Primary School in Manenberg were the beneficiaries of a donation of school shoes from soft drink company Peninsula Beverages. Cape Town - About 100 pupils of Edendale Primary School in Manenberg were the beneficiaries of a donation of school shoes from soft drink company Peninsula Beverages - the producers of Coca Cola. This was the second year the company assisted her school. Regarding Thursday’s donation to 113 pupils, principal Faadila Ryklief said: “If you look at the uniform, shoes are the most expensive item and that is the last thing parents buy. Sometimes they leave it out because it’s so expensive. “What we are going to do is give the school shoes to the pupils that are in need of it this year,” she said Grade 6 teacher Grant Adonis said: “If you look at the pride on their faces when they come to school in their uniforms, shoes are shining, it means so much to them because they don’t feel out of place. Just receiving shoes means the world to many of them. Some of them have never had a pair of school shoes before.”

Peninsula Beverages regional sales manager Romeo Langenhoven from Coca-Cola told the pupils: “We decided we wanted to do this for you because we wanted to give back to the community.

“Sometimes you look at your environment and you think to yourself: ‘I was only born to be in this environment.’ No, all of you were born to see your dreams become a reality, to make a difference, not just in Manenberg but in the wider Cape Town, South Africa and in the world.”

He thanked the school’s educators and principal, for their sacrifices.

“The impact you have on their lives is lasting so thank you for your contribution towards their development.”

Peninsula Beverages communications manager Priscilla Urquhart said: “It brings us great joy to be able to provide new school shoes for more than 100 children of Edendale Primary who were without shoes or had very worn out shoes.”

The company was committed to making a difference that matters through community initiatives.

