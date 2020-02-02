This was the second year the company assisted her school.
Regarding Thursday’s donation to 113 pupils, principal Faadila Ryklief said: “If you look at the uniform, shoes are the most expensive item and that is the last thing parents buy. Sometimes they leave it out because it’s so expensive.
“What we are going to do is give the school shoes to the pupils that are in need of it this year,” she said
Grade 6 teacher Grant Adonis said: “If you look at the pride on their faces when they come to school in their uniforms, shoes are shining, it means so much to them because they don’t feel out of place. Just receiving shoes means the world to many of them. Some of them have never had a pair of school shoes before.”