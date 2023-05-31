School transport driver sentenced to three life terms for rape of teenage girl

Cape Town - Convicted rapist Amien Fakier has been handed three consecutive life sentences for the rape of a teenage girl. The former school transport driver testified in the Parow Magistrate's Court yesterday afternoon before he was given the hefty sentence.

Fakier refused to take responsibility for the rape which occurred on February 19 and 20, 2020. His victim was 15 at the time and her family only found out about the rape when she tried to commit suicide. He was convicted on three counts of rape and for sexual assault, for which he will serve five years.

During mitigation of sentence his lawyer, Collin Lakay, told the court that this was not the worst rape case because the 15-year-old was not physically injured. The victim’s family and supporters screamed in shock. Convicted rapist Amien Fakier has been sentenced three life sentences at the Parow Regional Court. Picture: Supplied The Legal Aid attorney asked the rapist if he had anything to say to the victim and her family. In Afrikaans, he said: “I don’t know what they have against me. I did nothing to her, she knows it, I know it and God knows it too.”

When the victim took the stand she told her attacker: “Your scent lingered, I felt you everywhere I went. Today I take back the power. “It’s my turn to live the life I always dreamed of living. I’ve lost years in my life. I was in prison for three years and now he is switching places with me. “I felt like I was in a cell. I kept seeing his face. I wanted to die. The enemy doesn’t stand a chance when the victim chooses to survive.”

Magistrate Amanda van Leeve said during the sentencing: “I can’t comprehend the kaleidoscope of emotions the victim went through. “We have seen the raw emotions she displayed. You destroyed her life, took away her childhood. “The punishment must fit the crime. The law says we must show mercy. What mercy was there for the victim that morning?