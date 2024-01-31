Schoolgirl, 12, killed by a stray bullet

Cape Town - The turf war between the 28s and the Nice Time Kids in Beacon Valley has resulted in the killing of a young girl who was in school. The Ieglaasi Nieyah school learner was outside her class when she was struck by a stray bullet yesterday morning.

Parents rushed to fetch their children from neighbouring schools after the murder. The woman who would transport her to school said she was standing in front of the 12-year-old when she was shot. As the woman walked out of the school where the family of the victim were, she couldn’t hold back her tears. She had a bloody tracksuit top in her hands. She told Independent Media: “She was standing in front of me and then I saw her collapse. I was at the school to fetch the children after a message said the area was a red zone.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the incident angered him deeply. “This is yet another young life unnecessarily taken from us. My sincere condolences go to the family, loved ones, fellow learners and staff at the school. My prayer is that they will find comfort in their pain. These barbaric individuals must be caught.” Allen called on the community to immediately come forward with information so the perpetrators can be arrested.

“I urge the SAPS, given that the shooting is alleged to be gang-related, to initiate the Prevention of Organised Crime Act in this instance. “It has to be established where the firearms and ammunition come from, as the suppliers should also be charged. “I remind residents that they can earn up to R5000 when they report the whereabouts of illegal firearms. All they have to do is contact 021 466 0011, and on successful confiscation, arrest and conviction, R5000 will be theirs.”