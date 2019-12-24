Scientist first to obtain a PhD in the mass farming of insects at Stellenbosh University









Michael Woods, 27, became the first to receive his doctorate in Animal Sciences from Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of AgriSciences. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Michael Woods, 27, became the first to receive his doctorate in Animal Sciences from Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of AgriSciences at the PhD graduation ceremony on December 12. Woods became the first to obtain a PhD in the mass farming of insects and how to further process them into valuable by-products from SU. For his doctorate, he researched how best to care for and feed insects so that it can be farmed on a commercial site. Woods grew up in Saldanha and matriculated from Paarl Boys’ High School in 2010. He graduated with a BSc and an MSc in Animal Sciences at the university. “We are increasingly realising the value of insects as a food source for farm animals and humans, to control pests and invasive plants, and to help us get rid of waste food and abattoir waste without it having to land on landfills.

“It’s the fastest-growing agricultural industry in the world right now.”

During his doctoral studies Woods and others have adapted an existing hydrolysis process using enzymes to extract the fat, protein and chitin as separate by-products. The protein can then be used in animal feed or in nutritional supplements for humans.

“To raise insects is quite similar to intensive livestock production. Nutrition plays a major role in the success as well as the cost of insect production.

“Just like chickens and pigs, insects need certain nutrients to thrive,” said Woods.

He shared that farmers were unable to keep up with humanity’s growing demand for more protein to eat and that was where he had made the bold suggestion that insects should be able to fill this gap.

“It’s an uncomfortable thought for especially those with a Western mindset. There are, however, many countries where people have been eating insects for ages.

“Interestingly, it is predicted that population growth will be highest in countries where people are already eating insects,” he said.

