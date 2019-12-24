Woods became the first to obtain a PhD in the mass farming of insects and how to further process them into valuable by-products from SU.
For his doctorate, he researched how best to care for and feed insects so that it can be farmed on a commercial site. Woods grew up in Saldanha and matriculated from Paarl Boys’ High School in 2010.
He graduated with a BSc and an MSc in Animal Sciences at the university.
“We are increasingly realising the value of insects as a food source for farm animals and humans, to control pests and invasive plants, and to help us get rid of waste food and abattoir waste without it having to land on landfills.