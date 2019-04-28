Standing Committee on Public Accounts is aware of the allegations that Cameron Dugmore raised against Alan Winde, but won’t deal with it at this stage. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Cape Town - The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is aware of the allegations that ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore raised against MEC Alan Winde, but because of the upcoming elections, the matter won’t be dealt with at this stage. Dugmore, in a letter to the Auditor-General dated April 15, seeks an investigation into allegations that Winde unlawfully intervened in the procurement process to secure the appointment of global consultancy firm McKinsey to develop a strategy for Project Khulisa.

The letter was also forwarded to the office of the committee, chaired by Ferlon Christians (ACDP). The contract was worth R6.9 million.

Christians said: “I’m aware of the fact that Dugmore raised the matter but I haven’t seen it (the letter) physically. We are in recess now, and with just over two weeks to go before the elections, there won’t be sufficient time to investigate the matter. There is no problem with having the matter placed on the agenda, but then Dugmore must do this after the elections. What we can do is to receipt acknowledgement and inform him that Scopa can’t look into this matter before the elections.”

Dugmore claims that McKinsey allegedly wrote to Winde (who was then MEC for economic development and tourism) in early September 2014, after it would appear that they had met with the MEC about providing services to the Department of Economic Development and Tourism (Dedat).

“The services included developing a strategy for Project Khulisa. It is alleged that McKinsey proposed an eight-week process at a cost of R7.5m and that Dedat set up a steering committee of subject matters.

“Dedat then established a steering committee, and the proposal was discussed and was then taken to a bid adjudication committee for review of the details and fees,” he said.

Dugmore explains that when he raised the matter in the provincial legislature on February 19, 2019 as his contribution to the State of the Province Address, the Premier, Helen Zille, in her reply, ignored his concerns.

Cameron Dugmore

Zille at the time of Dugmore’s question said: “Around the question of the McKinsey contract, let me say what I recall. I recall three attempts for us to draw up a proper strategic intervention to grow jobs in the economy as a matter of priority, and I remember on each of those occasions our analysis was that we were falling short of a really impactful plan, and that we needed outside assistance and needed it fast.

“Here we had a situation where McKinsey had just finished Round 1 Phakisa for the national government, and when we studied it, that was the kind of plan we wanted, but we did not only want a plan - in this government we actually implement our plans - but we wanted a Western Cape-specific job-driving growth plan to enable us to implement something that will have real impact, and so we did, and we went through the right process.”

Economic Opportunities spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said Dugmore was misleading the public and the Auditor-General when he said the matter was not responded to during the debates.

vincent,[email protected]