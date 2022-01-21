Scorcher in store for the Western Cape this weekend

Cape Town - The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned that this weekend promises to be a scorcher in the Western Cape and residents should do all they can to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Saws says a strong upper air high pressure system will result in a sunny and drier end to the week and weekend for South Africa with “extremely hot temperatures expected over the Western and Northern Cape provinces”.

Saws Cape Town spokesperson Stella Nake said the Western Cape and Namakwa District of the Northern Cape are expected to experience extremely uncomfortable and hot weather conditions over the coming weekend starting today. “The hottest day will be Saturday for most areas. The temperatures should range between 35°C to 40°C in most places, and greater than 40°C over in most parts of the Western Cape interior.” She said that on Sunday, the temperatures would range from hot to very hot, but it would not be as hot as tomorrow.

Weather warnings for the weekend have also been issued for the Breede Valley, Drakenstein, Langeberg, Stellenbosch and Witzenberg. Temperatures today, tomorrow and Sunday in the Breede Valley will be 35°C, 41°C and 41°C respectively. In Drakenstein the highs will be 40°C, 43°C and 41°C for the three days, while in Langeberg the mercury will reach 33°C, 41°C and 45°C. In Stellenbosch there will be highs of 37°C, 41°C and 40°C, and in Witzenberg, 35°C, 40°C and 38°C.

“Relief can be expected on Monday when cooler maritime air will move across the coastal areas and adjacent interior and some isolated showers will likely cool the temperatures over the central and eastern interior.” Meanwhile, for those planning to engage in outdoor activities despite the weather, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway company has issued a warning urging visitors to exercise caution. Spokesperson Reneilwe Komape said visitors should wear the appropriate clothing and other items to protect them from the sun.