Scores of cops gather as Western Cape police commissioner officially takes the sword of command

Cape Town - Stamping the authority of the State in an effort to bring back respect and taking back so-called hotspots areas in a bid to make the Western Cape safer, are some of the first things the newly appointed police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, intends to do. Patekile was officially handed over the sword of command by the National police commissioner Khehla Sitole at Fritz Sonnenberg Road in Green Point on Wednesday.

Scores of men and women in blue converged for the ceremony to bestow the sword of command to Patekile. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including the Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and senior managers from SAPS head office. Members of the police force who have served their communities and country for 10, 20 and 30 years also received medals at the parade.

Sitole said they were honoured to have dedicated police officers, who were recognised for outstanding bravery in extremely dangerous circumstances. "You will agree with me that being a police officer is often a thankless job, yet you always go beyond the call of duty to service the people of our country," said Sitole, as he congratulated them on their medals. Four of the officers who were awarded medals risked their lives in May 2019, to rescue four people, including a nine- month-old baby who was in a burning flat. They broke a padlock on a security gate to enter and replaced the padlock afterwards, and they called an ambulance for medical assistance.

The handing over of the sword symbolises the handing over of the chain of command to the recently appointed Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General TE Patekile. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Scores of men and women in blue converged for the ceremony to bestow the sword of command to Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General KJ Sitole hosted a handing over of the sword ceremony and a medal parade on Wednesday morning in Green Point. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Fritz said the medal recipients were those who laid the foundation for the young and new recruits in the police. He said they should always know what is right and wrong. Fritz congratulated Patekile for receiving his sword of command. He said it was a sign of stability, and a sign that they were getting back and taking control of the police in the province. He said they did not have time to fight with Patekile, but the only time they had was to fight crime together.

"We submit General Sitole, and pledge our support to you, the police and the Western Cape government to really assist you in fighting crime, to get rid of gangsterism, drugs and poachers," said Fritz. Patekile said they were called to serve the community and to protect the country's democracy, make sure that they guard and to make sure that any threat to the country meets with all might of the police. He said they were working towards ensuring that the Western Cape is safer, and that everybody can walk, and work freely without any threats.