Scottsdene residents' anti-crime event disrupted by gangsters

Cape Town - Scottsdene residents were left in shock after a carefully planned anti-crime and gang violence event was rudely disrupted by gangsters who began shooting in close proximity to the proceedings.

Frustrated Scottsdene residents have taken to social media to share their disgust and contempt for the ongoing gang violence and blatant showcasing of illegal weapons in the community on an alarmingly increasing basis.

The event, hosted at Heatherley Court in Scottsdene on Sunday, came to an abrupt end 15 minutes earlier than scheduled. Event organiser and community music teacher Tommy Jooste said he was deeply disturbed by the incident. He had organised the event to motivate the youth from his community to choose alternative lifestyles rather than resort to joining gangs and committing violent crimes.

“I wanted to show the youth that there is more to life than violence, drugs and gangs. I love music and I often teach classes for free. All I need is equipment and space,” said Jooste.

Kraaifontein Community Development Forum secretary Louis Bophta said the forum was disgusted with the utter disrespect gangsters treated Kraaifontein communities.