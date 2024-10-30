Scouts Hounor: 1st Muizenberg Cub Pack wins Edward Shield after 88 years

Cape Town - The little scouts from the 1st Muizenberg Cub Pack made history this past weekend after winning the 105th Edward Shield competition for the first time in 88 years. The competition took place on Saturday at the Monte Vista Scout Hall in Monte Vista and the cubs aged 7-10 years also known as the Wolf Cubs, compete every year since its inception in 1919.

Angela Lee-Wright, Scout Group Leader for the 1st Muizenberg Sea Scout Group said the last time the 1st Muizenberg Cub Pack won the Edward Shield competition was in 1936, sharing the victory in a joint win with the 1st Claremont Pack. “Our Cubs worked incredibly hard and truly deserve this brilliant success. Bringing the Edward Shield back to Muizenberg after 88 years is a testament to the skills our new Pack Scouter Jason Suter and his team of volunteers have imparted to our children. Even our parents got into the spirit and had a fantastic time.”

“The Edward Shield Competition puts the practical skills and knowledge of our Cubs to the test through fun and adventurous activities that require quick thinking and knowledge aligned to SCOUTS South Africa’s Cubs child development programme.” Approximately 220 Cubs from 24 Packs took part in the event. The competition required each Cub Pack to set up a base where they worked on STAs (spare time activities), such as creating a wizard’s hat, shield, and wand, as well as devising the best distress signal they could through any means. Scattered riddles around the area provided extra brainteasers while the Cubs waited for their tests. Richard Steinhofel, Western Cape Region Support Team Member for SCOUTS South Africa said, “As the organiser of the 105th Edward Shield Competition, I couldn’t be prouder of the Cubs’ outstanding efforts and dedication. Each challenge, from knotting to first aid, showcased their skills and teamwork. They impressed us all with their resilience and enthusiasm.”