Screenshots show how slain AGU detective Charl Kinnear was tracked before his murder

Cape Town - Incriminating screenshots detailing the extensive tracking and research of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear and his colleagues were revealed in the Western Cape High Court yesterday. Taking to the stand for the third day, Captain Edward du Plessis highlighted evidence found on the cellphone of Zane Kilian, showing integral links with alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack.

In his earlier testimony, Du Plessis explained that at the time of Kilian’s arrest, the Hawks Task Team uncovered that while he had deleted WhatsApp from his phone, investigators were able to recover a picture gallery filled with incriminating screenshots. He said during the arrest, officers confiscated three phones but found the evidence presented to court on one main device – a Samsung J4. Using the ping list, Du Plessis showed the court the links between the information found on the images and the dates and times where Kinnear and his colleagues were pinged.

He told the court that on May 19, 2020, a screenshot of a conversation with a man known only as “Lippe T6” showed images of a guest house in Sandton. This was where they believed Kinnear was staying while investigating a case against Modack. Du Plessis said this address coincided with a location ping conducted at the same time, but the person presumably conducting physical surveillance on Kinnear could not find his car at the guest house.