Sea Harvest factory in Saldanha Bay reopening following Covid-19 cases

Cape Town - The Sea Harvest factory in Saldanha Bay has reopened parts of the factory following a closure last week due to non-compliance with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) measures. The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) had closed parts of the plant after conducting a site inspection on June 17. It issued prohibition notices for Sea Harvest’s production line and entry points and extended this to subcontractors working on-site. Prohibition notices mean that no operations can take place at any of the areas where notices have been served. The inspection came after the department was made aware of the growing number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the factory and on vessels. Inspections are meant to ensure compliance with OHS regulations and prevent further spread of the disease in the workplace. At the weekend, the department's provincial chief inspector David Esau called the plant’s non-adherence to Covid-19 regulations worrisome.

Sea Harvest has 2000 people working on site, 600 workers at sea, 400 in the value-add facility and 1000 in the fresh fish facility.

Non-compliance with OHS standards was found in the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE); no sanitisation in certain areas; lack of physical distancing; and an outdated risk assessment not aligned to latest OHS and health regulations.

“We had a long discussion on screening, testing and tracing, and if the company does not follow the protocols as outlined by the Department of Health, I foresee a higher number of infections occurring due to cross-contamination,” said Esau.

“The layout of the plant makes it difficult to distinguish between workers and visitors and the company must ensure that anyone who enters the premises meets the minimum requirement of the Covid-19 regulations.”

Sea Harvest chief executive, Felix Ratheb, said the shutdown was only for 24 hours and for certain parts of the facility.

“It mainly related to non-compliance of certain staff to company protocols. This however was addressed, and other concerns around social distancing were in areas where this was not possible and was mitigated through the use of PPE for staff.”

He said stringent measures were put in place to protect workers across its 28 operations and facilities as well as on 46 fishing vessels.

Sea Harvest reported its first Covid-19 case at its factory on May 24. The number of cases rose to 85 within a three-week period, said Ratheb.

“Thus far our current protocols have succeeded, with the exception of Saldanha Bay, where there has been a community outbreak of Covid-19 which has impacted our staff who reside in the area.”

