Sea Point church opens its doors to let nearly 250 homeless people get the Covid-19 jab

Cape Town - With the province’s Covid-19 numbers of active infections having reached 22 514 by Wednesday, the provincial Health Department in partnership with NGOs is moving forward with the vaccination of homeless people. Close to 250 homeless people received jabs yesterday at the Sea Point Methodist church, in partnership with Souper Troopers.

The venue is one of the 10 sites that were assigned by the department in collaboration with NGOs and shelters for the vaccination of homeless people. Souper Troopers founder Kerry Hoffman said they were motivated by the willingness shown by the homeless people to get vaccinated. “The majority of homeless people are quite keen to be vaccinated because they understand that it has got to do with their health. It’s done in a dignified manner and is not forced. They understand that it’s their democratic and human right to be vaccinated.

“There are a few of those that do not want to be vaccinated, however it is their choice but we can hope that they reconsider after we have shared education on the virus and the vaccine. We have stepped forward in partnership with other organisations and the department to ensure that the homeless and the marginalised people are seen and heard and provided the same opportunities,” she said. Hoffman said almost 90 percent of those that were vaccinated yesterday had no IDs and had not registered. She said more sites would be opened in Claremont and Wynberg by different NGOs where the homeless vaccination would continue. Field worker Tasneem Hussein Felies said follow-ups would be done to those that had received the vaccination to ensure that medical assistance was provided for possible side-effects.