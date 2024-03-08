Sea Point eatery temporarily closed after fire damages

Cape Town - Trendy Sea Point eatery, Zest Restaurant, has been temporarily closed after it suffered damages during a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening.

Newkings Boutique Hotel in the Piazza Da Luz along Regent Road reported the fire at its on-site restaurant just after 6pm.

The building was evacuated, and according to City Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, it was suspected the fire started as a result of a faulty extractor fan.

“The area was declared safe just after 7pm. No persons were injured and two rooms on the 5th floor had to be ventilated as they were smokelogged,” he said.