Friday, March 8, 2024

Sea Point eatery temporarily closed after fire damages

A fire that broke out in the Piazza Da Luz building along Regent Road travelled through the kitchen extractor.

Published 5h ago

Cape Town - Trendy Sea Point eatery, Zest Restaurant, has been temporarily closed after it suffered damages during a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening.

Newkings Boutique Hotel in the Piazza Da Luz along Regent Road reported the fire at its on-site restaurant just after 6pm.

The building was evacuated, and according to City Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, it was suspected the fire started as a result of a faulty extractor fan.

“The area was declared safe just after 7pm. No persons were injured and two rooms on the 5th floor had to be ventilated as they were smokelogged,” he said.

Ward Councillor, Nicola Jowell, said it appeared the fire started in the extractor fan in the kitchen and travelled upwards, where the flames become visible from the 5th floor.

Taking to Instagram, Zest Restaurant said it would remain closed until further notice.

Newkings Boutique Hotel said: “We want to address the recent incident that happened at our onsite restaurant. While a fire did take place at the restaurant premises, we want to assure you that the hotel itself remains fully operational.

“However, due to the fire, our beloved Zest will remain closed until further notice as we work to meet all legal requirements and guarantee a safe reopening. We hope they have a swift recovery from this challenging time.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus

