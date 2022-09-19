Sea Point Promenade to remain open to cycling and other recreational activities, City says

Cape town - The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate has announced that the Sea Point Promenade will remain open for all recreational activities, including cycling. Urban Mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas made the announcement on Monday, reporting on the outcome of the public participation process and the recommendations for the management of the promenade.

Quintas said the directorate had received nearly 2 000 comments on proposals for the recreational use of the Sea Point Promenade during the public participation process held between March and April 2022. He said: “Our residents spoke loud and clear they want the promenade to be open to all. Majority of the submissions did not agree with the proposal to ban cyclists and motorised devices from the promenade. Thus, the proposal that the promenade is reserved for the exclusive use of pedestrians only, is off the table.” According to Quintas, the Urban Mobility Directorate has recommended that bicycles, skateboards and Rollerblades be permitted on the promenade. The use of e-bikes and e-scooters will also be permitted subject to the approval of the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, which manages public open spaces, including the promenade in the Cape Town metro.

He said: “We also recommended that the sidewalk along Beach Road, adjacent to the promenade, is for the exclusive use of pedestrians, and more importantly, we want the City’s Recreation and Parks Department to be responsible for managing the Sea Point Promenade.” Quintas said the report also advises the Department of Recreation and Parks to consider determining the requirements and conditions for the use of e-bikes, scooters and e-scooters, to host awareness campaigns to inform users that the promenade is a shared space, and to install updated signage to caution the public of the permitted uses and restrictions. Community Services and Health Mayco Patricia van der Ross said: “We note these recommendations and will give the public feedback on our progress. The Sea Point Promenade is close and dear to Capetonians’ hearts. We will work with our residents to ensure everybody feels welcome here, and safe, regardless of the physical activity they may do.”