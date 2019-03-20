Sea Point residents opposed to the development of a new building which will include inclusionary housing say the building runs counter to urban policy. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Sea Point residents opposed to the development of a new building which will include inclusionary housing say the building runs counter to the City’s spatial planning, zoning and urban management policies and frameworks. The Sea Point, Fresnaye, Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association Planning Committee have announced their intention to challenge last week’s Municipal Planning Tribunal decision to accommodate inclusionary housing in a new high-rise development in the area.

“(The association) will appeal the decision to approve the development application at 15 Kloof Road.”

According to the association, it was not appealing on the basis of inclusionary housing being included in the development.

The tribunal for the North West District approved a land use application for a new high-rise in Sea Point by developer Berman Brothers Group. The tribunal ordered that inclusionary housing be part of the development.

The proposal put forward was to reserve 20% of the 140 flats for “affordable” housing.

In effect, 28 new flats, each between 35m² and 39m², would be reserved for rental to households whose monthly income was less than R18 000. The 18-storey residential building would be located at the intersection of Main and Kloof roads. The City planners’ initial position was to oppose the application because of the height of the building.

The tribunal found in favour of Ndifuna Ukwazi’s submissions and approved the development application. It added a proviso that the City’s planners should return to the tribunal with wording for a condition that would ensure the inclusionary housing component could be secured.

Written submissions made to the tribunal, which the Cape Argus has seen, include objections based on concerns about traffic congestion, the lowering of property values, noise pollution and negative impact on tourism.

“We are not yet sure what grounds that appeal would be on. We have been approved for an 18-storey building. We have no idea where these claims come from,” said Nigel Burls, a private town planner for the Berman Brothers Group. He said they were happy the tribunal ordered that inclusionary housing be included.

“The developer took it upon himself to include inclusionary housing. But the problem we are sitting with is that there is no municipal policy that deals with the requirement of developers to include inclusionary housing in developments. In Sea Point it is vital that there is inclusionary housing because it will bring people closer to the CBD and closer to opportunities.”

Ndifuna Ukwazi co-director Jared Rossouw said: “Our spatial planning law and policy requires the City to promote radical but inclusive densification in every well-located area to build a socially, financially and environmentally sustainable and efficient City. Nobody is saying this development provides access to families on low incomes. But it does give hope to those who wish to see every new development include a fair proportion of affordable housing that changing business as usual is possible.”

[email protected]