Sea Point resident's torched car used by Capetonians to leave him sweet messages

Cape Town - The charred Mini Cooper in Sea Point has now become a temporary landmark in the area, garnering the support of many, who also use it as a photo opportunity. The vehicle belonging to Peter Wagenaar was set alight in the early hours of Wednesday morning after receiving backlash from the community for feeding the homeless. “I see it as a beacon of hope, and we have persevered through sharing the love and we want this to be a beacon of light and hope for the community. Ultimately we hope this would bring the community closer,” he said. Wagenaar said that he has received well-wishes around the world. “It's been very heartwarming. My phone has not stopped ringing, people have called from around the world from Australia and all over,” he said.

The charred Mini Cooper in Sea Point has now become a temporary landmark with many Capetonians leaving well-wishes for its owner, Peter Wagenaar. Picture: Supplied

After Wagenaar's story broke, it emerged that the "Atlantic Sea Board Action Group" on Facebook has been criticising Wagenaar for his initiative in feeding the homeless.

The group is controlled by three administrators, among those administrators is Paul Jacobson, the owner of Vondi's Holistic Pet.

Speaking the Cape Argus Jacobson refuted all claims on the Facebook group.

“I know nothing. I don’t know this person and I don’t know who would do something like this. I am aware of people in the group with agendas but our group is not racial and we are respectable,” he said.

SAPS have said that a case of malicious damage to property have been opened.

