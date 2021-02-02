SEA report: Bruckner de Villiers Primary learners struggle with writing and comprehension

Cape Town - The Schools Evaluation Authority (SEA) has released the report for how well Bruckner de Villiers Primary School in the Western Cape is performing. The SEA independently evaluates Western Cape schools and develops reports which are published for parents and communities to know how well the schools in their areas are performing. The evaluations, which were conducted between 24 – 25 February 2020, provide an independent and external examination of school practices and include recommendations on what should be improved. The SEA report into Bruckner de Villiers Primary School stated that most pupils struggle to read with comprehension and also that the teachers should adjust their pace to ensure that they keep to their planned schedules. The schools are assessed on:

Learner Achievement: To evaluate the knowledge and skills that learners have acquired, progress made by learners over a period of time and recognition of learners.

Teaching and Learning: To evaluate the quality of teaching and learning.

Behaviour and Safety: To evaluate the level at which the school creates a positive learning culture, good behaviour, and a healthy, safe and secure environment for everyone.

Leadership and Management: To evaluate the effectiveness of the leadership and management of the school.

Governance, Parents and Community: To evaluate the effectiveness of the governing body in fulfilling its key roles and responsibilities, including financial duties and the effectiveness of the school in building good relationships with its stakeholders.

Bruckner de Villiers Primary School

According to the SEA report, the schools were rated out of 4 according to the above criteria – 4 being Outstanding, 3 being Good, 2 being Requires Improvement and 1 being Inadequate.

Bruckner de Villiers Primary School received 1 for Learner Achievement, 2 for Teaching and Learning, 3 for Behaviour and Safety, 2 for Leadership and Management, 2 for Governance, Parents and Community.

Overall performance for the school was rated 2.

“Most learners struggle to read with comprehension and are more vocal when answering questions in groups than individually. Learners often use slang and lack confidence when trying to express themselves in a formal environment. A few learners do not listen and do not follow instructions,” the report said.

“In the Foundation Phase, most of the writing is good, but a few learners need to improve. In the Intermediate Phase, many learners do not write good, structured sentences.”

The recommendations that the SEA made were:

The Grades 3 and 6 WCED Systemic Test results must be analysed and interventions devised and implemented to improve learner achievement. It is essential that extra lessons continue for learners to improve reading, writing and maths. The library should be upgraded into a space where there is a variety of books and learners have greater access to a range of reading materials. The teachers should adjust their pace to ensure that they keep to their planned schedules. The school management team (SMT) must conduct classroom visits and lesson observations to monitor the quality of teaching and learning and to moderate learners’ work effectively. The monitoring of key administrative tasks and the updating of records must improve. The school must follow sound financial practices at all times. Greater parental involvement is needed so that learners can receive assistance at home

The full report can be found here: http://seawc.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/School-Evaluation-Report-Bruckner-De-Villiers-PS-21-January-2021.pdf

Cape Argus