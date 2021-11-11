Seaforth and Waters Edge beaches in Simon’s Town reopened after sewage spill closure

Cape Town - Seaforth and Waters Edge beaches in Simon’s Town has been reopened for recreation after their closure last Thursday due to a sewage spill. The spill was due to a break in the rising main pipeline in the vicinity of the parking area and walkways down to the Seaforth Beach.

According to the City’s initial assessments the cause could have been a collapsed sewer linked to the rising sewer main. Further assessments were under way to determine the quickest route to remedy the situation. The City said on Thursday water sampling had confirmed that bacterial counts had returned to safe levels. It said the pipe was repaired the same day the area was cleaned, and bio-enzymes were applied.

“Furthermore, the road surface has been levelled until resurfacing can be completed. The reason for the break is still under investigation,” the City said. Signage was erected at both beaches and the City advised the public that people who entered the water did so at their own risk. Signage was erected at both beaches and the City advised the public that people who entered the water did so at their own risk. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA. However, residents carried on swimming and playing in the water.