Seal died from excessive stress after attacking woman in Strand

Cape Town - Seals are wild animals and not pets. This was clear when a woman was bitten by an adult seal at Strand Beach. Prior to the attack, the seal had been teased, with some people throwing stones at it. The animal later died after attempts to transport it to safety.

The bite victim, a foreign tourist, was taken to hospital by paramedics to have her wounds treated. On Thursday, the City’s coastal management and law enforcement teams closed a portion of the beach, enabling the SPCA’s wildlife unit, with the help of coastal management and permission of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, to safely capture and remove the seal. Sadly, the seal died on the way to the Two Oceans Aquarium, where it would have undergone assessment by their wildlife veterinarian to get a health clearance before being released at a safe location away from people.

The City of Cape Town and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have expressed their outrage at ongoing public harassment of these animals. The City said it would remain in contact with the bite victim until she fully recovers. Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews said prior to its death, the seal was simply trying to rest on the beach.

However, the animal had stones and rocks thrown at it, was prodded with sticks, dogs attacked it and people teased it so they could take footage of the seal chasing them. “I would like to advise all beach-goers that it is illegal to harass any coastal wildlife and the responsibility rests with the public to keep their distance.” SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “We are extremely saddened by this incident and send our wishes to the injured visitor for a speedy recovery. This seal had unfortunately been teased and harassed extensively prior to the biting incident.

“We urge the public to act responsibly and respectfully when encountering wildlife in their natural habitats. Harassing or teasing animals for the sake of social media content is not only unethical, it can have fatal consequences for wild animals.” Founder of the Helderberg Ocean Awareness Movement Lisa Starr said the seal, since named Freddy, first came ashore on August 17 and found a spot opposite Benz On The Beach restaurant in Strand. “A seal is a wild mammal. You have to stay at least 15m away. They are 70% land mammals and the ocean and the shore is their home.