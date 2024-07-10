Seal rehabilitation centre battered due to severe weather

Cape Town - The Hout Bay Seal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre has taken a massive beating by wave surges over the past few days. Centre CEO Kim Krynauw said the fencing was badly damaged and the centre needed prefab concrete walling, clear-view fencing and four or five strong gates.

“We are desperate, the centre has been standing since 1999 but the rust and weather are taking its toll, and we are struggling to keep our heads above the waves,” Krynauw said. According to Krynauw, the items will help them to secure the facility as stormy weather continues. The facility relies on donations to keep going.

Krynauw said they have managed to hire some fencing and secure the vibracrete wall, which was removed to protect the seals that were unharmed. “We have managed to secure the damage and are waiting for quotes to give to Outsurance. Thank goodness, our animals are all OK,” she said. Other animal welfare organisations like the Cape of Good Hope SPCA are also appealing to communities to help them in this time of need.

SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said: “We’re actively seeking out the animals on chains, in the areas where flooding is imminent and those without shelter. The volume of animals in need is alarming, and we have to prioritise those at greatest risk for now.” Drop-off points for donations to the SPCA are at Fair Bridge Mall, Durbanville, N1 City, Old Paarl (by the PnP Hyper), Plumstead, and Protea Heights (Boulevard Square). Other drop-off points include Rondebosch, Tokai (Blue Route Mall) and Checkers Bayside Mall.