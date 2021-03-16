Search continues for escaped crocodiles with 64 having been recaptured
Cape Town - The search for crocodiles that escaped from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale, Western Cape, remains ongoing with teams conducting patrols every night.
Spokesperson for CapeNature, Tarcia Eiman, said while some crocodiles have been recaptured, search operations were still being conducted every night.
Authorities were alerted on Wednesday, March 3 - which coincidentally happened to be World Wildlife Day - that some crocodiles escaped from one of the holding camps in the facility at around 7am.
It is not known how many young Nile crocodiles escaped in total, but it was discovered that the juvenile crocodiles managed to break through a wired fence.
The crocodiles are all 1.2m to 1.5m in length.
On Tuesday morning, Eiman provided an update, stating: “To date, 64 crocodiles have been captured with 25 having to be euthanised.”
CapeNature and their partners have set a number of humane traps with bait to attempt to recapture the animals that remain on the loose.
CapeNature chief executive Razeena Omar has previously said the organisation would lead an investigation into the crocodiles’ escape “to ascertain whether there was a breach in complying to the permit regulations”.
People who spot a crocodile are urged not to approach it and to alert Bonnievale SAPS immediately on 023 616 8060.
Cape Argus