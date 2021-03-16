Search continues for escaped crocodiles with 64 having been recaptured

Cape Town - The search for crocodiles that escaped from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale, Western Cape, remains ongoing with teams conducting patrols every night.

Spokesperson for CapeNature, Tarcia Eiman, said while some crocodiles have been recaptured, search operations were still being conducted every night.

Authorities were alerted on Wednesday, March 3 - which coincidentally happened to be World Wildlife Day - that some crocodiles escaped from one of the holding camps in the facility at around 7am.

It is not known how many young Nile crocodiles escaped in total, but it was discovered that the juvenile crocodiles managed to break through a wired fence.

The crocodiles are all 1.2m to 1.5m in length.